Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the nuclear talks between his country and the world powers should result in the removal of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“We do not hesitate to negotiate… But what we are looking for is the lifting of sanctions… Negotiation must be outcome-oriented,” he said in a televised speech on Saturday night.

Raisi noted that Iran will not accept “negotiation for negotiation’s sake”, reports Xinhua news agency

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began in-person talks on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of Washington to the agreement and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the deal.

After six rounds of talks, the parties have said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for the revitalization of the deal.

The US government withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually suspended parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

Iran slams US sanctions over alleged ‘kidnapping’ charges

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the recent US sanctions on four Iranian citizens for what he called “fictitious” charges.

On September 3, the US Treasury Department announced it would sanction four Iranian citizens for an alleged failed plot aimed at kidnapping a US-Iranian New York-based journalist, Xinhua news agency.

“Unfortunately, incumbent US officials are following the failed policy of the previous administration,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Saturday.

Khatibzadeh described the US narrative of the so-called plot as a “Hollywood scenario”, saying that the supporters of sanctions in Washington thrive on the sanctions atmosphere they have created.

“Washington had better know that it has no choice but to abandon its sanctioning addiction and to use language of respect vis-a-vis Tehran,” he said.

The four sanctioned Iranian citizens are senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani and intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori.

According to the Treasury Department, the four are tasked with targeting Iranian dissidents in the US, the UK, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

