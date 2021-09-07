Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on a paramilitary force check post in Quetta…reports Asian Lite News.

The Pakistan government has said that the suicide bomber who targeted the Pakistan forces check post in Balochistan had arrived from Afghanistan.

According to Geo News, four Pakistan soldiers were killed and 19 other suffered injuries on Sunday when a suicide bomb blast targeted an FC check-post at Mustang Road.

“The terrorists involved in Quetta and Gwadar blasts were both from Afghanistan,” Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed, speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. He added that both terrorists have been identified.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a proscribed organisation, has claimed responsibility for a suicide blast in Pakistan’s Quetta on Sunday, which killed three people and injured 20 others.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on a paramilitary force check post in Quetta.

“Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC check-post, Mastung Road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs,” Imran Khan tweeted.

There has been an uptick in violence in Pakistan as neighbouring Afghanistan has plunged into crisis. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after months of violence in the country

Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom has been ongoing for the past several decades.

‘Pakistan not setting up camps for Afghan refugees’

Pakistan is not setting up any camp to accommodate a new wave of Afghan refugees on its territory after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn nation, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said.



Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said that his country is allowing Afghan nationals holding Pakistani visas and other documents to enter the country, but there is no other policy so far for refugees, reports Xinhua news agency.



Ahmad added that the situation at the country’s two border crossings with Afghanistan is under control and there is no influx of refugees anywhere along the borders.



The official noted that Pakistan is keen to see peace prevail in Afghanistan and supports its development.

Ahmad’s remarks came more than a week after Inter Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) Director-General Babar Iftikhar said that there was no influx of Afghan refugees along the borders with Pakistan, and the people who have valid documents to enter Pakistan are being allowed to pass.



The border crossings and other border posts are open for trade with Afghanistan as it is a landlocked country, and on humanitarian grounds, it is improper to keep the borders closed indefinitely.



According to the UNHCR, Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghans who have been forced to flee their homes.

ALSO READ-Huge surge in trade activities along Torkham border

Advertisements

