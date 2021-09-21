Akram said that Pakistan would draw the world’s attention towards the urgency to stabilise Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually, on Friday.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram informed about PM Khan’s UN address to US-state media, reports ARY news.

Akram said that Pakistan would draw the world’s attention towards the urgency to stabilise Afghanistan.

On the Afghanistan issue, Khan on Saturday informed that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Khan’s remarks came following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Dushanbe, where SCO members thoroughly discussed issues associated with Afghanistan.

“After long meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbours, especially with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, I have begun negotiations with the Taliban for the inclusion of the Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek communities in the Afghan government for an inclusive government,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

These developments came when Pakistan itself is being slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of minorities in the country.

Starting from Tuesday, UNGA’s session will be held in hybrid mode this time.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience’ through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

‘No questions on inclusive govt’

Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments over the government formed in Afghanistan, the Taliban expressed that countries have no right to ask the Islamic Emirate to establish an ‘inclusive’ government in Afghanistan.

The remarks came from Taliban spokesperson and Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid after Pakistan and several other countries reiterated the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan or any other country has no right to ask the Islamic Emirate to establish an ‘inclusive’ government in Afghanistan,” Mujahid told Daily Times when he was asked for his reaction on PM Imran Khan’s recent remarks on the Afghan government.

A few days back, Khan accepted that Islamabad has started negotiations with the Taliban for an inclusive government that would include minorities in the country.

Earlier, another Taliban leader, Mohammad Mobeen had also expressed that Afghanistan do not give the right to anyone to call for an inclusive government in the country.

“Does the inclusive government mean that the neighbours have their representatives and spies in the system?,” he said during a debate show on Afghanistan’s Ariana TV.

Mobeen’s statement is a strong indication that the Taliban are in no mood to accept calls for such a government that has representations of other groups.

Meanwhile, the Taliban also insist that their government is inclusive with the representation of other ethnicities, Pakistan Times reported. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Imran Khan slammed over rising inflation in Pakistan

Advertisements

