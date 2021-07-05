As per the report, water scarcity in the country has set alarm bells ringing after rivers have dried up due to low rainfall….reports Asian Lite News

Experts have warned that famine-like situation may arise in Pakistan due to the scarcity of water across the country if the issue is not resolved timely, Geo News reported on Sunday.

As per the report, water scarcity in the country has set alarm bells ringing after rivers have dried up due to low rainfall.

Citing the sources, Geo News reported that the per capita availability of water in the country is 1,100 million cubic metres per annum — which is dangerously low — while in Punjab one has to go to a depth of 600 feet to draw groundwater. In the past, one had to go to a depth of 50 feet only.

The report further said that each year, the Kharif and Rabi crops face up to 45 per cent water shortage while the groundwater level in small and big cities across Punjab, including Lahore, has started falling.

Water experts warn that if new water reservoirs are not created and water wastage is not stopped, Pakistan will face a famine-like situation, Geo News reported.

According to water experts, due to increasing population, water loss and climate change, the authorities will have to take immediate precautions, otherwise, famine will be inevitable.

ALSO READ: SPECIAL: Woes of Sindh to Shake Pakistan’s Fragile Ecosystem

Meanwhile, the President of Pakistan Engineering Congress Amjad Saeed said that the water problem may become more serious in the coming days.

Earlier, in the month of March, according to a Washington-based magazine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed Pakistan at the third position in the list of countries facing acute water scarcity.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Pakistan continues to rise. With 940 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, Sindh reported the highest number of daily infections since June 2.

The latest COVID count is up from 694 cases, which were recorded a day earlier, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office on Sunday.

As per Dawn, Sindh logged in 1,041 cases on June 2, while Karachi accounted for the majority with 716 cases reported.

A total of 16,516 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 157 more patients were recovered from the virus. The provincial total has risen to 3,40,902 cases and the death toll has mounted to 5,520.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. This comes a few days after the country allowed relaxations in business timings and other measures. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Rocked By Madarsa Child Sex Abuse

Advertisements

