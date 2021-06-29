Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP Pam Gosal has welcomed an “extremely positive” meeting with High Commissioner of India Gaitri Issar Kumar in Edinburgh … reports Asian Lite News

Pam Gosal, who was the first ever Indian Sikh to be elected to the Scottish Parliament met with Gaitri Issar Kumar to discuss a number of issues to strengthen the relationship between India and Scotland.

Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP Pam Gosal with High Commissioner of India Gaitri Issar Kumar in Edinburgh

Pam says she is committed to working closely with the High Commissioner to ensure India and Scotland can benefit from strong trade deals with each other as well as promoting voices from the Indian and Sikh communities at Holyrood.

“I was delighted and honoured to meet with the Indian High Commissioner,” said Pam. “This was an extremely positive meeting and I was pleased to have the opportunity to do so quickly after being elected last month.

“India and Scotland have a long-standing relationship and I am keen to do everything I can as a MSP to strengthen that.

“There are many trading opportunities for businesses in both countries and I am keen to be a strong voice for our Indian communities within the Scottish Parliament, after becoming the first Indian Sikh MSP to be elected.

“I would like to thank the High Commissioner for taking the time to meet with me and I look forward to continuing to work constructively with him to bring greater opportunities for individuals and businesses within our communities in both Scotland and India.”

Advertisements

