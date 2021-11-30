The statement came from the US Department of Defence (DOD) while summing up the conclusions of ‘Global Posture Review’, initiated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in March….reports Asian Lite News

In a bid to promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region, the US on Monday (local time) called for additional cooperation with its allies to deter potential military aggression by China.

The statement came from the US Department of Defence (DOD) while summing up the conclusions of ‘Global Posture Review’, initiated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in March.

“In the Indo-Pacific, the review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea,” the DOD said.

These initiatives include seeking greater regional access for military partnership activities; enhancing infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands; and planning rotational aircraft deployments in Australia, as announced in September.

Chinese-President Xi Jinping (Source twitter@ChinaAmbUN)

The review also informed Secretary Austin’s approval of the permanent stationing of a previously-rotational attack helicopter squadron and artillery division headquarters in the Republic of Korea, announced earlier this year.

In addition, the US has also planned to modernize the military bases it operates in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam to counter the threats emanating from China.

Following several months of analysis and close coordination across the U.S. government, the Department of Defense released the results of the Global Posture Review (GPR) today, the statement from the DOD informed.

This came as the US is making efforts to counter threats emerging from China.

Tensions between the US and China have significantly escalated, particularly over the issue of Taiwan with senior Pentagon officials expressing alarm about China’s efforts to upgrade and modernize its military, reported CNN.

A week ago, the US administration had also expressed “deep concerns” upon the reports that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (ANI)

