Pinarayi Vijayan is the first to continue as Kerala Chief Minister after full term…reports Asian Lite News

Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Kerala by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Returning to an unprecedented second term in power, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled his new team, which jettisons all sitting ministers from his CPI-M, and consists of a mix of youth and experience, besides giving adequate representation to women, caste, communities and religion.

Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath second time as the cm of kerala . (Photo:pallav paliwal)

The team consists of three women – all first time ministers. They include two from the CPI-M – journalist-turned-two-time legislator Veena George, who is the wife of present CPI-M Secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, college professor R. Bindu and J. Chinchurani, the first woman from the CPI, after the Communist Party split in 1964.

