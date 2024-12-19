Kerala Shatters the Digital Divide 

The Kerala’s KFON model has inspired states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Sikkim, while earning international recognition with the “Infrastructure Initiative of the Year” award at the 2024 Asian Telecom Awards…reports Asian Lite News

Kerala leads a digital revolution, becoming the first Indian state to declare internet access a fundamental right. Driving this bold vision is the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), a trailblazing initiative to deliver free and affordable high-speed internet to underserved communities, bridge the digital divide, and fuel inclusive growth.

As part of this groundbreaking initiative, KFON has also launched “Connecting the Unconnected,” a program specifically targeting tribal regions across Kerala. Building on its success in tribal habitations like Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram which received financial assistance from South Indian Bank, Attappadi in Palakkad, Pandaladikkunnu in Wayanad, and remote and highland regions such as Ranni, Vadasserikkara and Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, as well as districts like Wayanad and Idukki, KFON plans to bring internet connectivity to all 4,600 tribal habitations in Kerala within the next year.

This ambitious plan, undertaken in partnership with the Tribal Welfare Department of the Government of Kerala, will be funded entirely through corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions from companies and institutions, alongside resources from local self-governing bodies, elected representatives, and regional infrastructure development funds. KFON is calling upon companies to support this transformative mission and improve the lives of Kerala’s tribal communities through digital empowerment.

In its initial phase, KFON successfully connected 103 households in Chonampara and Valippara, leveraging CSR initiatives, local self-government bodies, and community resources. The long-term goal is to saturate tribal habitations across the state, enabling access to education, healthcare, and livelihoods, and fostering greater social equity.

“KFON is more than just internet access—it’s about creating opportunities and transforming lives in today’s digital age.” – Dr. Santhosh Babu IAS (Retd.)

KFON’s operational success reflects Kerala’s dedication to leveraging technology for inclusive development. With its extensive network infrastructure—including 31,000 km of optical fiber, 375 Points of Presence (PoPs), and a state-of-the-art Network Operating Center (NOC)—KFON is easily the largest and most advanced digital connectivity project in the state. This comprehensive infrastructure not only powers the “Connecting the Unconnected” initiative but also showcases Kerala’s digital vision on a national and global stage.

The KFON model has already inspired other states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Sikkim, whose delegations have visited Kerala to study its implementation. KFON has also earned international recognition, receiving the “Infrastructure Initiative of the Year” award at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024 in Singapore.

“The KFON project reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring digital connectivity for all, especially the economically weaker sections of society. KFON is more than just internet access—it’s about creating opportunities and transforming lives in today’s digital age,” said Dr. Santhosh Babu IAS (Retd.), Principal Secretary and Managing Director of KFON.

The Kerala State Government’s ambitious KFON project aims to eliminate the digital divide by providing complementary infrastructure to the state’s telecom ecosystem. Built on the principles of non-discriminatory access recommended by TRAI, KFON ensures equal treatment for all service providers and business segments. Acting as an information superhighway, it establishes a robust core and middle-mile network. In 2022, KFON received an Internet Service Provider Licence from the Department of Telecommunications, making Kerala the first Indian state to launch its own Internet service.

ALSO READ: ‘Kerala open to discuss new projects with Adani group’

ALSO READ: Vijayan says Kerala-TN ties mode of cooperative federalism

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]