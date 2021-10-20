The prices of daily needs and fuel are soaring up and even opposition parties have announced rallies against the rising inflation….reports Asian Lite News

Lashing out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over rising inflation, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that when people are dying of starvation in the country, the ruler of the state is talking about the ‘state of Madinah’, reported Dunya News.

“In a country, there are people dying of starvation. Parents are fed up with inflation and are committing suicide by poisoning their children,” Maryam said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The ruler of this country is talking about the ‘state of Madinah’ where the caliph used to carry sacks on his shoulders and knock on the houses of the poor,” she said while asking, “Can a person be deaf, dumb and blind.”

Maryam criticised Imran Khan and said that even those whose dogs are breeding on high-quality meat should think a thousand times while mentioning the name of the ‘state of Madinah’, but even for this thinking, there should be a pain in the heart, not malice, according to Dunya News.

Inflation is rising in Pakistan. The prices of daily needs and fuel are soaring up and even opposition parties have announced rallies against the rising inflation. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan likely to remain on grey list as FATF session begins

Advertisements

