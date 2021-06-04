Recently, two senior US officials had expressed concern over humanitarian situations in the aftermath of Houthi militia’s attacks on Marib, which they said needs more humanitarian assistance….reports Asian Lite News

United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and emphasised America’s commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, the Pentagon said.

Austin and the crown prince discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen, and “ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s defences,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Austin “noted Saudi Arabia’s recent successes in defeating Houthi attacks on the Kingdom” and thanked the crown prince for working with the US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, to end the war, Kirby said.

During a virtual meeting with Governor of Marib Governorate Sultan Al-Erada, US envoy to Yemen Tim Linder King and Charge d’Affairs of the US Embassy in Yemen Cathy Westley praised the role played by local authority of Mairb and cooperation of local nationals, affirming the US rejection of Houthi militia’s attacks on the displaced and civilians.

They pointed out that the United States seeks to reach comprehensive solution to Yemen’s crisis.

For his part, the Governor of Marib asserted that the Houthi militia seeks to prolong the war in order to serve the Iranian agenda, expressing gratitude to US envoy’s statements, positions and understanding of Yemen’s case.

