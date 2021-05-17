The demonstration has been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain, it was reported…reports Asian Lite News.

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in support of the Palestinians amid growing violent conflict between Israel and militants in Gaza.

The organisers of the protest called on the UK government to stop allowing what they described as “Israel’s brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people”, the BBC reported.

Demonstrators marched to the Israeli embassy chanting “free Palestine”.

They have asked the UK government to take immediate action in this regard.

They said the bombardment of Gaza “which is killing civilians including children is a war crime”, adding: “The UK government is complicit in these acts as long as it continues to offer Israel military, diplomatic and financial support.

Palestinian Territories, Gaza city: Fire billows from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, amid the escalating flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence(Photo: Mahmoud Khattab/Quds Net News via ZUMA Wire/dpa/IANS)

Meanwhile, in Paris, tens of thousands of people gathered in Paris for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, during which police used tear gas and water cannon to try to disperse the demonstrators.



Around 4,200 police officers were deployed in the French capital ahead of the protest on Saturday afternoon, dpa news agency quoted Franceinfo as saying in a report.



By 7 p.m., 44 people had been arrested, and one policeman was injured, according to authorities.

People demonstrated in the capital to mark Nakba Day, especially in Paris’ 18th district, where the police had previously ordered shopkeepers to close their businesses.



According to the Ministry of the Interior, between 2,500 and 3,500 people took to the streets in Paris, French media reported.



According to official figures, around 22,000 people demonstrated throughout France.



There were also demonstrations in cities like Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon and Strasbourg.

