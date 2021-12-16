Queen Elizabeth receives Oman’s Sultan at Windsor Castle

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also met with Prince Charles of Wales at Clarence House in London…reports Asian Lite News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday hosted Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his wife, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah, at Windsor Castle.

As a Royal felicitation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and, in recognition of the historical ties binding the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, has conferred the honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George on His Majesty the Sultan.

This conferment ceremony took place on Wednesday during His Majesty the Sultan’s meeting with the British monarch at Windsor Castle, Berkshire county, within the context of His Majesty’s current private visit to the United Kingdom.

The 95-year-old monarch has cut back on her engagements since an overnight hospital stay in October that raised fears for her health and prompted doctors to advise rest.

The two heads of state, and Sayyida Ahad, 51, were pictured smiling and shaking hands, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The Sultan of Oman, a former culture and heritage minister who studied at Oxford University, came to power after the death of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos, last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik met with Prince Charles of Wales at Clarence House in London.

The meeting discussed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas in light of the advanced relations binding the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Hinai, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UK and Bill Murray, UK Ambassador to Oman.

