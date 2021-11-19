These investments are proposed in various sectors such as tourism, logistics, petroleum, agri & food processing, e-waste recycling & energy, IT, real estate etc…reports Asian Lite News

The Rajasthan week at the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai ended on 18 November. With 18 Letter of Intents (LoI) and 24 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving investment of around INR 40,000 crore, the state signed off in style from the World Expo, Dubai.

These investments are proposed in various sectors such as tourism, logistics, petroleum, agri & food processing, e-waste recycling & energy, IT, real estate etc.

Rukmani Riar Sihag, Executive Director, RIICO in a meeting with K.B. Balmurli, COO of Transworld Group.

The week witnessed series of one-to-one meetings, roundtables, business and media interactions and cultural programmes.

The delegation was led by three Ministers, Mr Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Minister for Urban Development & Housing: Mr Parsadi Lal Meena, Minister for Industry and Mr Arjun Singh Bamaniya, Minister of State for Industry, Government of Rajasthan.

It also included Ms Rukmani Riar Sihag, Executive Director, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) & Additional Commissioner, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), Rajasthan; Mr Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation; Mr Rajiv Arora, President, FORE along with other officers from RIICO, Industries, BIP and Tourism.

Rukmani Riar, Parsadi Lal Meena & Arjun Singh Bamaniya signed an MoU with Shyam Kapur, CEO, Sharaf Group of 150Cr Multi Model Agri Logistics Park.

State government has framed its investor friendly policies like RIPS-2019 and MSME Act to make investors in Dubai aware about the possibilities in Rajasthan for businesses to grow, thrive and succeed. State government has launched one stop shop to ensure ease of doing business.

A high-level delegation from the Rajasthan government was in Dubai to meet the investors during the week and pitch for the investments. To further accelerate the growth of manufacturing and service sectors investment, the Rajasthan Govt. is organizing the mega investment event “Invest Rajasthan-2022” at Jaipur on January 24th & 25th 2022.

Minister Dhariwal said “There is a lot of scope and business opportunity available at Rajasthan especially in the priority sectors including Tourism & Real Estate. The state Govt’s has taken a series of measures and enabled a 180-degree change in how business is done in Rajasthan.”

“To encourage transparency and ease of doing business, all our systems and processes can be accessed online”, added Dhariwal.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Pavilion to be inaugurated today at Dubai Expo

Inviting global investors to invest in Rajasthan, Minister Meena said, “Our participation at Expo 2020 is focused on offering the huge investment opportunities available in the state. The government has taken a slew of measures by bringing the right policies in place; thus, ensuring ease of business to attract global investments.”

“We will ensure, that investors will get the best possible amenities. The government is developing various dedicated industrial areas at subdivision level so that the locals, businesses, investors and youth can get the best opportunities”, he added.

Advertisements

