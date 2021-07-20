The incident reported minutes ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha….reports Asian Lite News

During the morning Eid prayers on Tuesday, three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers, Tolo News reported.

The incident reported minutes ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

The rockets were fired at around 8:00 am from the Parwan-e-Se area and landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul’s District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul’s District 2.

The landing were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission, it was reported.

“Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city,” reports quoted interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai as saying.

“All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating,” he added.

Ghani speaking at a ceremony after Eid prayers slammed the Taliban saying that they have “no will for peace”.

He said, “This Eid has been named after Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, the Taliban showed that they have no will for peace” and added that “we will make decisions based on that,” reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, representatives from fifteen NATO members in Afghanistan, in a joint statement, urged the Taliban to put the ongoing violation to an end.

The statement was jointly issued by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the EU Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, the Office of NATO and Senior Civilian Representative, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, The Khaama Press reported citing the statement.

ALSO READ: Delegation in Tashkent to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

The statement slammed the Taliban over targeted assassinations in Afghanistan, destruction of infrastructures, threats, declarations, and other actions against the gains of the past 20 years.

In the recent developments, the United States termed the Afghan government and Taliban meeting in Doha as “a positive step” and noted that “more must be done urgently” as Afghans are suffering terribly from the war.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Taliban should “end the occupation” in Afghanistan amid rising violence in the war-torn country.

“The Taliban should end the occupation of the soil of their brothers,” Erdogan stated on Monday in a press conference upon his departure to Northern Cyprus.

Erdogan also said that Turkey plans to talk with the Taliban over Kabul airport, Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always consisted of noncombatant troops, has offered to guard the airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital Kabul.

The security of the airport is crucial for the operation of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan as Western forces pull out.

The airport is in a strategic location close to the Afghan presidential palace and foreign diplomatic missions in Kabul and is the only place from which to evacuate diplomats in emergency situations.

The Taliban warned Turkey against possible plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport after the withdrawal of foreign troops, calling the strategy “reprehensible”.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns this reprehensible decision,” the terror group said in a statement.

“If Turkish officials fail to reconsider their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate… will take a stand against them,” it added. (ANI)

Advertisements

