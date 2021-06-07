Both sides further discussed the efforts made to strengthen the security and stability in the region…reports Asian Lite News

Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Neom where they discussed developments in the Middle East.

Both sides further discussed the efforts made to strengthen the security and stability in the region, state news agency SPA reported.

Last month, the UK minister of state for Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly met the Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, in Riyadh.

According to Arab News report, the pair reviewed bilateral relations between the the Kingdom and the UK, and developments of common interest on the regional and international levels.

The reception was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, the director general of the European Administration, Sultan bin Khuzaim, and the British ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton.

A week before that, Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had met UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab in London.

Prince Faisal and Secretary Raab discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Palestine, the Arab News reported.

The two officials also discussed strengthening coordination and cooperation on regional and global issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK.

Earlier, UK had welcomed Kingdom’s wide-ranging initiative to bring peace to Yemen and to end the country’s six-year war.

Foreign Secretary Raab had called for a nationwide cease-fire and action to ease humanitarian access restriction.

“The Houthis must now match the steps toward peace and an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people,” said Raab.

The new initiative calls for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the United Nations, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to reach a political resolution to the conflict.

