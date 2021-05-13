King Salman worked to establish the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation — formerly known as the National Center for Kidney Transplantation…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have registered in an organ donor program of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“This move comes within the framework of the great care that patients with end-stage organ failure receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince. The leadership also aims to encourage all citizens and residents to register in the program due to its great importance in spreading hope among patients whose lives depend on the transplant of a new organ,” a statement said.

King Salman worked to establish the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation — formerly known as the National Center for Kidney Transplantation — to ease the suffering of the increasing number of patients with kidney failure.

The circle of organ donation was then expanded to include all patients with final organ failure, and to bring hope to patients on waiting lists, whose recovery depends on new organs, such as hearts, livers, kidneys, lungs and others.

“The king and crown prince’s initiative to register in the organ donor program constitutes a caring, patriarchal gesture toward patients in the end stages of organ failure, as well as one of the most important forms of solidarity known to Saudi society,” the statement said.

It also comes as support for enhancing public health levels, increasing the efficiency of the medical sector in conducting these complex operations, and contributing In raising its success rates in the future.

Following the gesture by the King and the Crown Prince, other high officials also joined the organ donation program.

According to the SPA, the list includes, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Region; Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Northern Borders Region; Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Baha; and Prince Faisal bin Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Jouf.

ALSO READ:OIC welcomes Saudi decision to hold Hajj this year

Advertisements

