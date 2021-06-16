If someone is identified as potentially infected they will be required to take a free PCR test within 24 hours, reports Asian Lite News

Abu Dhabi is trialling the use of advanced scanners to detect Covid-19 cases. The devices screen people at a distance and will be used in public places. The devices will be tested in several areas, including Yas Island and specific entry and exit points in Mussaffah.

People will be permitted to enter if the scanner indicates that they are healthy. Authorities have not revealed any details about how the new devices work, but temperature screening is already in use at many venues. Results from the new advanced scanners are immediate, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

If someone is identified as potentially infected they will be required to take a free PCR test within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a system went live in Abu Dhabi that requires people to prove that they are vaccinated and have recently been screened for Covid-19.

The green pass system requires people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE’s test and tracing app, to enter parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

The app is also needed to access gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes.

The decision to introduce the scanning technology in Mussaffah came after officials launched an extensive vaccination and testing drive in the area last Thursday. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the scheme, which will be gradually implemented in specific areas of Mussaffah without causing disruption to commercial activities.

UAE announces 2,011 new Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 227,684 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,011 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 603,961.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,738.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,976 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 583,115.

