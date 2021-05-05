The Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation…reports Asian Lite News

The UN Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms” the terror attack in Afghanistan’s Logar province on April 30 that killed at least 26 people and injured 71 others.



In a statement on Monday, the members of the Security Council expressed their sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan government, wishing the injured a speedy and full recovery, reports Xinhua news agency.



Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the Council members said.



They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the attack accountable and bring them to justice, urging all states to cooperate with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities.

Afghanistan’s killing fields: Taliban and its mentors have blood on their hands

The Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, while observing relevant laws and regulations.

Also read:Taliban attack at the peak in Afghanistan

On Saturday and Sunday, the Taliban has conducted 141 attacks in Afghanistan, mostly in Uruzgan, Zabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, sources said.



Information obtained by TOLO News shows that at least 20 people were killed in the attacks.



Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said that more than 100 Taliban fighters were also killed in the last 24 hours. The militant group has however, rejected the figure.

Data collected by TOLO News revealed that in the last 30 days, 438 members of Afghan forces and civilians were killed and more than 500 others were injured.



The data shows that 190 bombings, targeted attacks and offensives took place in the last month.



The figures come as US forces started their withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.



The Defence Ministry said that Camp Antonik in the Washir district in the southern province of Helmand was officially handed over to the Afghan National Army’s 215 Maiwand Corp on Sunday.



The Ministry said the camp will be used as a base for Afghan special forces.

Also read:‘Al-Qaeda is still active in Afghanistan’







Advertisements

