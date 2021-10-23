Sheikh Abdullah said Expo 2020 provides promising opportunities to foster global partnerships and develop fruitful collaboration among nations, reports Asian Lite News

Expo 2020 Dubai is literally “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” by providing promising opportunities to foster global partnerships and develop fruitful collaboration among nations, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks while visiting the site of Expo 2020 on Friday, where he visited several country pavilions.

Sheikh Abdullah kicked off his tour with a visit to the United Kingdom Pavilion at the Opportunity District. The pavilion’s theme is “Innovating for a shared future”. A project of the late scientist Stephen Hawking inspired its design.











Sheikh Abdullah also stopped at the Ukraine Pavilion at the Opportunity District, themed “Smart Ukraine: connecting dots”. He viewed the pavilion’s three zones, depicting Smart life, Smart thinking and Smart feeling.

He also viewed the inventions on display at the pavilion, including an e-bike that can travel 380km on a single charge and solar blinds that generate energy.

Sheikh Abdullah’s tour of Expo 2020 Dubai also took him to the France Pavilion in the Mobility District. The pavilion, themed “France, Lightspeed Inspiration”, showcases light as a source of inspiration, knowledge and creativity.

During his visit here, Sheikh Abdullah was apprised about the “Notre-Dame de Paris, the Experience”, which creates immersive, interactive reconstructions for the work undertaken to safeguard the structure after the 2019 fire, before the start of reconstruction.

Sheikh Abdullah’s next stop was the Thailand Pavilion at the Mobility District. He was briefed about the pavilion’s design, inspired by the traditional floral garlands used in Thailand to welcome houseguests, the structure’s design symbolises hospitality, luck and respect.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubaihttps://t.co/ntdFdlCAFH pic.twitter.com/sYGhs75hoM — OFM (@OFMUAE) October 22, 2021

The pavilion uses the promise of business opportunities and a convenient lifestyle, in line with its “Mobility for the Future” theme.

Sheikh Abdullah also stopped at the Belgium Pavilion, built on a 500 square metre area. He was introduced to the pavilion’s contents, offering a glimpse into the future of Belgian mobility technologies and innovations.

