Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid appeals to the public to take booster jabs as soon possible to stem the tide of Omicron

“Vaccines are our best weapon of defence against COVID-19 but with Omicron cases doubling every two or three days, it has never been more vital to get a booster jab to top up your immunity,” said Mr Javid.

“Our strategy for tackling the threat posed by Omicron remains to buy time for our scientists to thoroughly assess the variant and build up our defences. We know from the latest data that a third dose is 70 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19. So we all have a part to play to Get Boosted Now.

“That is why we are speeding up our COVID-19 booster programme to deliver as many jabs in arms as quickly as possible.

“It has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm of people to play their part – from the massive numbers of people booking for their vital top-up jab this week to the huge queues of people walking into vaccination centres across the country.

“More than 24 million people have already received their booster helping to keep themselves, their friends and family safe this winter but we need everyone to come forward – including South Asian communities – and support this national mission.

“It has never been easier to get your booster – all adults in England can now book online or find their nearest walk-in centre if it has been three months since their second jab.

“I urge everyone to roll up your sleeves and Get Boosted Now.”

