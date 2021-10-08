The taliban spokesperson noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter….reports Asian Lite News

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK and USA here in Doha. Other members of IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) delegation consisted of Mawlavi Matiul Haq, President of the Afghan,” Shaheen tweeted.

According to Sputnik, the spokesperson noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.

In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, Sputnik reported.

Russia raises concerns

Russia is concerned over the activity of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan and calls on authorities to take additional measures to ensure the security of the Russian embassy in Kabul, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

“We are concerned about the growing activity of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan. Recently, ISIS members have carried out a major terrorist attack near a mosque in the center of Kabul, as a result, 20 civilians were killed, more than 30 were injured,” Sputnik quoted Zakharova as saying.

According to the spokesperson, the ISIS group became more active in the south of the country and launched attacks, the Russian News Agency reported.

“We note with particular concern the activities of ISIS in the area of the Russian embassy in Kabul. On October 4, five members of this terrorist group were eliminated there. We call on the Afghan authorities to take additional measures to ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission as well as the Russian citizens in Afghanistan,” Zakharova added.

Meanwhile, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov earlier today said it would invite representatives of the Taliban to attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20, TASS news reported.

It is been over a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces. The country plunged into crisis in the month of August after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

