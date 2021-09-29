During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban’s acting justice minister Abdul Hakim Sharaee said that the Constitution will be implemented temporarily during their interim government …reports Asian Lite News

The Taliban on Tuesday said that they will temporarily adopt the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago.

During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban’s acting justice minister Abdul Hakim Sharaee said that the Constitution will be implemented temporarily during their interim government, according to Khaama Press.

In a statement, he said that the Taliban will implement the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago. It further read that the Constitution will be implemented in a way that does not violate Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

On the threat from Afghanistan, Sharaee said that they want to have good relations with all the countries and added that no threat will be posed to regional countries from the soil of Afghanistan.

The Constitution of King Zahir Shah was also temporarily implemented during the first years of Hamid Karzai, according to Khaama Press.

Turkey won’t engage until inclusive govt established

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan has said that the country will not engage in Afghanistan until the Taliban forge an all-inclusive government in the country.

In his recent interview with CBS, the President said that the government of Afghanistan is not inclusive and does not include all classes in the country, Khaama Press reported.

He added that he hopes the Afghan women to be given the opportunity to work and have active participation in all aspects.

Taliban’s caretaker government which does not include women and non-Taliban figures has been criticised by the regional countries and the world. Prior to that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had asked Turkey and Qatar to help in running the Kabul International Airport.

Analysts believe that international flights will not resume until another country run Kabul International Airport, reported Khaama Press.

Afghanistan is in turmoil since the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm. It has been nearly 45 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet. (ANI)

