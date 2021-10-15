The Administration said that the two airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules…reports Asian Lite News

Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Administration said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Kam Air, a private Afghan airline, will be banned from operating flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to the Taliban takeover.



In a statement, the Administration said that the two airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules, Khaama Press reported.



The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan warned the airlines after PIA, the Pakistani flag carrier, started charging up to $2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad.



The statement has also asked people to cooperate the administration in reporting violation of the new rules.



They have asked people to report documented violation to them.

