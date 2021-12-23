TV doctors and medical experts, including Dr Amir Khan, Dr Zoe Williams and Dr Dawn Harper share the festive measures people should continue to follow over the holidays to protect from COVID-19. Guidance includes regular testing, isolating after testing positive, opening windows if meeting indoors, wearing a face covering and getting the booster vaccine now

In a new festive video, some of the nation’s favourite TV doctors and medical experts urge the public to enjoy a safe Christmas. Dr Amir Khan, Dr Zoe Williams, Dr Dawn Harper, Dr Emeka Okorocha, Dr Helen Lawal, Dr Ellie Cannon, Priya Gopaldas, Dr Farzana Hussain, Dr Karan Rajan and Dr Nighat Asif, who all feature in the video, share advice on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep friends and family safe over the holidays.

This festive guidance includes testing before meeting people, isolating if you get a positive test, opening windows to let fresh air in when friends and family are over, wearing a face covering on public transport and in shops and getting a COVID-19 booster vaccine if aged 18 or over.

Dr Amir Khan will also be heard across tannoy announcements in over 20 Network Rail stations. Within the short messages Dr Amir will encourage all those travelling to remember the core behaviours to keep each other safe as we visit friends and family over the festive period.

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency shows vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection is substantially reduced against Omicron with just two doses over time, but a third dose boosts protection back up to over 70%. In response, the government and NHS England launched an urgent national appeal to encourage the public to Get Boosted Now. This includes advertising across TV and out of home encouraging all those eligible to book their jabs.

A total of 750 armed forces personnel have been drafted in to support the deployment of booster vaccines across the UK and extra vaccine centres and pop-up sites have opened to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

Almost 29 million people across the UK have already received their top-up jab. With the rate of infection doubling every two to three days, government and medical experts are urging people to come forward for their jab as soon as they are eligible, so they can protect themselves and their loved ones.

