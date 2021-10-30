The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia for World Expo 2030 is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow”, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday announced the capital city of Riyadh’s intention to bid for hosting the World Expo 2030 to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), World Expo’s organising body, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a letter to the BIE, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said: “We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action,” adding: “It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change.”

Crown Prince highlighted that “the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” The Saudi Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism and was launched by HRH Crown Prince in 2016.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed that “this vision represents the Kingdom’s ambitions for the future; a vision that aims to leverage the boundless energy of its youth to create a sustainable tomorrow for the benefit of future generations – in which all citizens advance their dreams, surpass their hopes, and go beyond their ambitions.” HRH the Crown Prince also said that “the World Expo 2030 will represent an extraordinary opportunity to share with the world our lessons from this unprecedented transformation.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, expressed his support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

تقدمت المملكة اليوم بطلب استضافة إكسبو 2030. نعلن من اليوم دعم طلب المملكة، ونعلن أيضا أن المعارف والخبرات التي اكتسبناها خلال ٧ سنوات من الإعداد لإكسبو 2020 ستكون متاحة للأشقاء.

آثار إكسبو ستمتد لسنوات ونجاح المملكة نجاح لكل المنطقة. كل التوفيق لأخي محمد بن سلمان في هذا المشروع — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 29, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his support for the Saudi bid to host the global fair in Riyadh, saying: “We will give our brothers access to the knowledge and experience we gained throughout seven years of preparation for the Expo”.

The letter from Saudi Crown Prince was delivered in Paris to Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE, by Fahd Al-Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. Expo 2030 will take place from October 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), which is the overarching authority responsible for the City of Riyadh and is chaired by HRH Crown Prince, will lead the Saudi bid for the World Expo 2030.

Additional details of the proposal will be submitted to the BIE (the institution in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos since 1931) in Paris this December.

Sheikh Mohammed Tours Expo Venue on Day 1

World Exhibitions have been held since 1851 and provide the largest global platform for presenting the latest achievements and technologies, while uniting people across cultures and continents.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded over 1.5 million visits since its launch 29 days ago. Continuing to bring Expo 2020 Dubai to a global digital audience, the number of virtual visitors has risen to over 11 million since 1st October, up from 9.3 million last week.

These numbers were boosted by Expo’s Space Week, a stellar programme of music and cultural performances, a public holiday long weekend and the half-term school break.

ALSO READ – ‘Expo 2020, an opportunity to learn from UAE’

Advertisements

