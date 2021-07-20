UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces have received congratulatory wishes from Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, reports Asian Lite Newdesk

With strict Covid-19 safety measures, the residents and royals of United Arab Emirates offered Eid Al Adha prayers at mosques and musallahs across the UAE on Tuesday morning.

The rulers and Crown Princes offered the prayers with dignitaries and officials in their respective Emirates, it was reported.

In Abu Dhabi,Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

He was joined by a congregation of worshippers and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior state officials.

In his Eid sermon, preacher Dr. Omar Al Dharie, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority Of Islamic Affaires & Endowments, highlighted the religious significance of the Eid Al Adha and story of sacrifice and obedience of prophet Abraham and his son Ismael.

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (WAM)

”It is a great day of sacrifice, giving, generosity, joy, mercy and communication with families and neighnours,” he said, urging members of the community to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures for their health safety.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers and then visited the tomb of late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan and recited ‘Al Fatiha’ in prayer for his soul.

In Dubai,Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid Mosque in Zabeel, Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, along with several Sheikhs, citizens and residents also performed the prayer at the mosque.

In his speech during the prayers, Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb highlighted the importance of piety and obedience to the country’s leadership and adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and protecting the community.

In Ras Al Khaimah,Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Grand Eid Musalla.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Saud were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of Sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ras Al Khaimah.

In his Eid sermon, the imam said the Eid is an occasion of showing compassion, love, mercy, joy and respect between people, urging members of the public to adhere to precautionary measures due to the exceptional health circumstance the world are going through.

In Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, offered Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Zaher Palace.

Earlier, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has congratulated President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

He expressed his congratulations and well-wishes to President Sheikh Khalifa, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the auspicious occasion.

In Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Mosque in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Performing the prayer along with Sheikh Saud were Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and a number of Sheikhs, heads of government departments, top local officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Umm Al Qaiwain.

In his Eid sermon, Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid said: ”This day is a day of connection, charity and giving in which we reach our kinship and our neighbors, bring happiness to our families.” He urged members of the public to commit themselves to precautionary measures for their health safety.

