EID MUBARAK!

UAE marks Eid Al Adha with housing support, children’s gifts, pardons, and cultural celebrations, reflecting a national spirit of compassion, unity, and shared community values



Across the UAE, Eid Al Adha is being marked not only with prayers and celebration, but also with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at strengthening social unity and uplifting the lives of citizens and residents alike. From financial aid to children and major housing announcements to symbolic acts of tradition and compassion, this year’s observance reflects the country’s enduring values of care, cohesion, and collective progress.

Gifts of Joy for 10,000 Children

In Dubai, the Community Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (AWQAF Dubai), distributed Eidiya — festive monetary gifts — to 10,000 children, including orphans and those from families benefiting from CDA services. Launched under the ‘Eidiya’ initiative and aligned with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, the gesture is designed to bring happiness to children and highlight the importance of shared cultural traditions. “The Eidiya is not just financial support; it’s a heartfelt message meant to bring joy to children during these blessed days and make them feel valued and cared for,” said CDA Director-General Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid.

She added that the initiative represents the leadership’s vision of placing people at the centre of development, and acknowledged AWQAF Dubai’s role in fostering generosity and community spirit.

AED4.62 Billion Housing Package in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, a major housing support package worth AED4.62 billion was approved on the occasion of Eid under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiative benefits 3,052 Emirati citizens across the emirate and includes housing loans and loan repayment exemptions for retirees and families of deceased citizens.

This is the second housing package announced in 2025, bringing the total value of housing benefits to AED11.38 billion so far this year. Officials say it reflects the leadership’s dedication to ensuring family stability, supporting national development, and empowering citizens to contribute meaningfully to society.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the announcement underscores the leadership’s strategic commitment to enhancing quality of life. Director-General Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi called it “a forward-looking step toward a prosperous and cohesive future.”

Cultural Traditions in Full Display

Dubai Police also confirmed preparations for the traditional firing of Eid cannons — a custom cherished across generations — at six locations throughout the city. These include Za’abeel Grand Mosque, and Musallahs in Umm Suqeim, Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Al Baraha, and Hatta.

Commander of the Eid Cannon Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, said the ritual is “a beloved part of our national identity,” evoking festive spirit while connecting past and present.

High-Level Greetings and Acts of Forgiveness

In keeping with the spirit of unity, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq exchanged Eid greetings via phone, wishing prosperity and peace for their peoples and the wider Muslim world.

In Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of the emirate, ordered the release of a number of inmates on the occasion of Eid. The pardons were intended to give the individuals a second chance and reunite them with their families, reaffirming the values of mercy and renewal at the heart of Eid.

Family Experiences at Expo City

Adding to the celebrations, Expo City Dubai launched a summer-long Eid offer, allowing free entry for children under 12 to three of its flagship pavilions — Terra (Sustainability), Alif (Mobility), and Vision — until the end of September.

The initiative is designed to offer families an affordable and enriching escape during the holiday and hotter months, blending education with entertainment in a setting that celebrates innovation, learning, and legacy.

A Celebration of Values

Eid Al Adha is more than a religious holiday — it is a national moment to express solidarity, embrace community, and extend care to those who need it most. Through generous state initiatives, deep-rooted traditions, and public gestures of compassion, the UAE is demonstrating how Eid can be a powerful force for social connection and shared optimism.

Whether through a child’s smile, a family’s new home, or a cannon’s echo across the city skyline, the message this Eid is clear: in unity, there is strength; in giving, there is joy.