During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran’s sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, met with Iran’s President elect, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation’s visit to Tehran, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran’s sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Labeled as the protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament last week, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

ALSO READ: US military proves Iran carried out tanker attack

Advertisements

