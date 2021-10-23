The skies over the site’s Jubilee Park were painted in dazzling colours by pilots from the Al Fursan (The Knights), and the Saudi Falcons, reports Asian Lite News

Thousands of the Expo 2020 Dubai’s visitors got a glimpse of a spectacular air show that zoomed across the sky today as part of the thrilling sights of the world’s greatest show.

The skies over the site’s Jubilee Park were painted in dazzling colours by pilots from the Al Fursan (The Knights), the UAE Air Force aerobatic display team, and the Saudi Falcons, the Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team, to the enjoyment of a myriad of visitors.

The airshow is organised in collaboration with the pavilion of the Gulf Cooepration Council at Expo.

Earlier this month, famed daredevils, the Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF), took to the skies over the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Red Arrows’ distinctive Hawk fast-jets, known for their formation flying and colourful displays of synchronised smoke trails, were visible over Jubilee Park for about 15-20 minutes as part of the UK Pavilion’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

As one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams, the Red Arrows are the public face of the RAF and assist in British Armed Forces recruitment, acting as an ambassador by performing at home and overseas.

The Red Arrows have been wowing the world since 1965 with their trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ shape and precision flying, and have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

The UK Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District and is inspired by ‘Breakthrough Message’, one of the final projects by the late scientist Stephen Hawking. The pavilion highlights leading British expertise in sectors that include artificial intelligence and space, under the theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia at the Expo 2020.

During his tour of the Saudi pavilion, Sheikh Mohamed viewed the country’s inspiring vision for a collective future and its ambitious projects based on four key pillars: People, Opportunity, Heritage, and Nature.

The pavilion’s young Saudi organisers also briefed him about its sections, components and advanced interactive visual technologies.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at visiting the Saudi pavilion, which showcases rich and innovative content that underscores the kingdom’s significant development, prosperity, ancient history, inspiring projects and ambitious future vision.

He also lauded the distinguished Saudi cadres working at the pavilion and receiving visitors from various countries, noting the Saudi youth are innovative and have considerable overall capabilities, presenting an honourable and bright image of the kingdom to the world.

Sheikh Mohamed then pointed out the Saudi pavilion is a distinguished addition to the Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing its team success during the global event.

