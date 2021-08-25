On August 3, the UAE lifted the ban for transit travellers for six countries including India….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days Etihad Airways said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Etihad Airways said, “The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days.”

On August 3, the UAE lifted the ban for transit travellers for six countries including India.

Besides India, the ban was lifted for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

In a tweet, UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) had said, “These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.”

The NCEMA is the nodal agency in the UAE, which looks after the COVID-19 related relaxations in case of travel from other countries and informs the passengers about the travel criteria.

The UAE is a major transit hub for travellers as it connects the USA, Europe and African countries but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was suspended for several months.

Meanwhile, the UAE on Tuesday recorded 990 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 711,428.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 325,118 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,026.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,675 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 694,260.

ALSO READ: NZ lauds UAE for evacuation ops in Afghanistan

Advertisements

