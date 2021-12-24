UAE to participate in Gujarat’s investor summit

This will be the third time that the UAE will be participating in the Summit as a Partner Country…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE will participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 as a “Partner Country,” the organisers of the Summit have announced.

“India and UAE share a close friendship and this partnership for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 will boost bilateral relations,” said the announcement made in Gandhinagar, capital of one of India’s most business-friendly states.

This will be the third time that the UAE will be participating in the Summit as a Partner Country. The biennial gathering brings together captains of global business, thought leaders and policy-makers to explore business opportunities in the state located in western India.

The idea of the summit was conceptualised in 2003 after Narendra Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat. It has continued as a catalyst in making Gujarat a preferred investment destination within India even after Modi became India’s Prime Minister.

Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, was in the UAE earlier this month to promote the Summit among UAE businessmen and investors. Patel had extensive meetings in several emirates during the visit.

As a pre-cursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit (VGGIS) 2022, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier this month met industry leaders in one-on-one meetings during his visit to Mumbai.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held on the theme of “Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in January 2022 in the state capital, Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

As a pre-cursor to the 2022 summit, Patel was in Mumbai for a road-show to invite investors to Gujarat.

“The Vibrant Gujarat Summit which was conceptualized in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has built Gujarat’s global brand image. When he initiated the summit, it was a new experiment for the nation and the world. Today, it is a global brand image to reckon with,” said Bhupendra Patel on Thursday.

“The summit has evolved, focusing on global issues, their solutions and opportunities available worldwide in addition to promoting investment in the state. Networking and knowledge sharing are other pertinent takeaways. Gujarat is deeply committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat for the growth and development of India’s citizens,” added Patel.

Addressing leading industrialists and business delegates in Mumbai, he stressed on the dominance of Gujarat as the country’s most preferred investment destination across the globe. “Gujarat has an all-inclusive, all-round development ecosystem and with industry-friendly policies, the state is ready to welcome global and local industries/businesses seeking to re-locate in post-corona times,” added Patel.

“We aim to attract investment in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-up, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies. The VGGIS Summit is the best platform to be a part of the development journey from ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” said Patel.

He invited financial institutions, fintech companies and startups present in the interactive meet to invest and do business in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai earlier this month and made a strong pitch to global investors to capitalise on the state’s ease of doing business, conducive policies, robust industrial ecosystem and futuristic infrastructure.

The visit was part of the state’s plans to engage with global investor community, government representatives, heads of companies, trade & industry chambers and promote the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022. Patel, along with other officials would be showcasing the tremendous business opportunities that the state offers.

Speaking on his visit to the India Pavilion, the Chief Minister said, “As part of celebrating India’s 75th year of Independence, a special show is organized at the Dubai Expo. India’s progress is showcased in areas like science and technology, industrial growth, agriculture and space sciences.”

“It’s heartening to see the Image of a new India on an international platform like the Dubai Expo. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi is propelling India to set new benchmarks of development and progress. I am truly impressed watching the India pavilion at this Expo,” he added.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial event was conceptualized in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat). Continuing the success of Vibrant Gujarat Summits, Government of Gujarat is organising the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with the central theme: ‘From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, scheduled on January 10-11-12, 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Summit will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

As per industry reports, at USD 22 billion, Gujarat received the highest amount of FDI equity in India for FY2021, accounting for 37 per cent of the total FDI received in the country. It is a national leader in Chemicals & Petro-chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Gems & Jewellery, Automobile & Auto parts, Textiles among other sectors. The state accounts for 17 per cent to India’s industrial output with 11 per cent of the country’s factories located there.

