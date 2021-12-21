The Ugandan Government and representatives welcome UAE businesses to visit, explore and invest in the country at the recent Uganda-UAE Expo Convention

The Ugandan Government in association with the UAE-Africa Networking Group launched the 5th edition of the Uganda-UAE Expo Convention 2021 at the Arjaan by Rotana Hotel, Dubai. The event was graced by several ministers and senior delegates from both countries including H.E. Zaake W. Kibedi, honorable Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE and Dr Elly Twineyo Kamugisha, Commission General, Expo 2020.

Among the highlights of the event were interesting panel discussions on the future of trade and commerce between the UAE and Uganda with special emphasis on uncovering the hidden opportunities.

Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama – Deputy Prime Minister and Hon. Maj. Gen. Jeje Odong – Minister of Foreign Affairs with H. E. Alekesei Vladimirovich Gruzdev – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, after their meeting at the Arjaan by Rotana Hotel

“Very few people know that investment in Uganda can provide you easy access to three dominant trade territories,” says John Bosco Lwere, Trade Information Executive, Uganda Export Promotion Board. “It also gives you access to unprecedented resources like agriculture, minerals and human resources.”

Uganda and UAE trade relations have been strong since a while. With over USD 500m worth of investments made by UAE businessmen in Uganda during the last fiscal year, it goes to prove how lucrative the economy is for trade.

“Conventions like these help us bridge the gap between investors and investment opportunities,” says Zen Nabriye, Representative of Ugandans in the UAE. “We have many Ugandans working in the UAE and vice versa. The convention helps us explore mutually beneficial opportunities where both countries can grow together.”

For the DCOM Designs and UAE-Africa Networking Group, this is their first year hosting the event with the organisers. William Stenhouse, Founder of the Group, says: “Uganda is a safe bet. The Hon. President of Uganda recently visited the Expo 2020 showing that the country is serious about fostering stronger trade relations with the UAE. In addition to that, the stable currency, plenty of investment and growth opportunities make the country favorable for foreign investors.”

H. E. Ambassador Mayega – Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE, H. E. Alekesei Vladimirovich Gruzdev – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Hon. Maj. Gen. Jeje Odong – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Elly Twineyo Kamugisha – Commissioner General, Uganda at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Mr. Nelson Kasigaire – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The organisers thanked everyone who attended and participated in the event especially the Association of Ugandans in the UAE, the Ugandan embassy and the hon. Ambassador, partners, Ugandan Airlines and other investment authorities that came together to make this event a huge success. “We look forward to seeing many more visit our pavilion at the Expo 2020,” adds John.

Right to Left: Hon. Maj. Gen. Jeje Odong – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Betty Among – Minister of Gender and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Jacob Olanyah – Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio; H. E. Ambassador Kibedi Zaake – Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE; H. E. Ambassador Mayega – Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE

The Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, Speaker of Parliament of Uganda making a presentation on the Role of Parliament in facilitating diaspora participation in National Development at the Arjaan by Rotana Hotel

Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama – Deputy Prime Minister and Hon. Maj. Gen. Jeje Odong – Minister of Foreign Affairs with H. E. Alekesei Vladimirovich Gruzdev – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, after their meeting at the Arjaan by Rotana Hotel

H. E. Ambassador Mayega – Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE, H. E. Alekesei Vladimirovich Gruzdev – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Hon. Maj. Gen. Jeje Odong – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Elly Twineyo Kamugisha – Commissioner General, Uganda at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Mr. Nelson Kasigaire – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Advertisements

