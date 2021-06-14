Two days ago, the Council of the EU has approved an agreement between the bloc and the UK on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next…reports Asian Lite News.

UK on Sunday accused the European Union (EU) leaders of holding the “offensive” view that Northern Ireland is not fully part of the United Kingdom, according to reports.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the idea Northern Ireland was not an integral part of the UK was “not only offensive, it has real world effects on the communities in Northern Ireland, creates great concern, great consternation.”

The disputes between Britain and the EU are going on over post-Brexit trade arrangements that could see British sausages banned from entering Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the 27-nation bloc.

According to reports, the dispute is raising political tensions in Northern Ireland, where some people identify as British and some as Irish.

British media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked French President Emmanuel Macron when they met on Saturday in Carbis Bay how he would feel if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris. They said Macron replied the comparison did not work because Paris and Tolouse were part of the same country.

Two days ago, the Council of the EU has approved an agreement between the bloc and the UK on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next.



The issue had been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.



Among others, the agreement sets out the total of allowable catches (TACs) for 75 shared fish stocks and a number of deep-sea stocks.





It also clarifies access limits for species that are not covered by a quota.



“The agreement guarantees stability for fishermen and women in both the UK and the EU, while also ensuring sustainable management of marine resources,” the Council said in a statement following the approval on Friday.



It added that the agreement is also in line with the social, environmental and economic principles of the bloc’s Common Fisheries Policy, provides the certainty needed by the fishing industry, and paves the way for future consultations with the UK on fishing rights.



The agreement was reached after several rounds of negotiations

Under the terms of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement concluded in December 2020, the two sides agreed to hold annual consultations on fishing opportunities.



Following the Council’s approval, the agreement will now be transposed into EU legislation.



A specialised committee on fisheries will also be set up to finalise some of the pending issues, including quota swaps and certain technical measures.

