The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the Taliban to undertake a full investigation and provide answers concerning a recent attack on its compound in Herat province.

As the Taliban engaged in fierce clashes with Afghan security forces in Herat on July 30, the UN’s main compound in the city came under attack by rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, according to the UNAMA.

“So-called ‘anti-Government elements’ targeted entrances of the clearly marked UN facility with rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire just hours after Taliban fighters penetrated Herat city and clashed with Afghan security forces near UNAMA’s provincial headquarters,” the mission added.

The mission wrote on Twitter that perpetrators for “the attack that killed an Afghan guard needs to be held accountable”.

Herat has been the scene of heavy fighting since early July 28 after Taliban launched a massive attack and tried to overrun the Afghan city.

On Sunday, battles in the city resumed and entered its fourth day after reinforcement joined Afghan security forces and local Public Uprising Forces to prevent Taliban from advancing.

Civilian casualties

As many as 1,677 civilians were killed and 3,644 more were injured in Afghanistan in the first six months of this year, showing an 80 per cent increase of casualties compared to the same period in 2020, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said.

According to the AIHRC report , these killings took place in 1,594 different security incidents.

“Important to note that the total number of civilian casualties in the first six months of 2020 was

2,957, including 1,213 killed and 1,744 injured. A comparison of the abovementioned figures shows that civilian casualties have increased by 80 per cent in the first six months of 2021 compared with the first six months of 2020,” the report said.

The number of women civilian casualties in the first six months of 2021 is 504 in total which includes 154 killed, and 350 injured. The number of women civilian casualties in the first six months of 2020 was 297 in total which included 126 killed, and 171 injured.

According to AIHRC findings from armed conflicts in the country, out of the total number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first six months of 2021, the Taliban is responsible for 56 per cent, pro-government forces are responsible for 15 per cent, Daesh is responsible for seven per cent, and unknown perpetrators are responsible for 22 per cent.

The Taliban is responsible for 2,978 civilian casualties (917 killed, and 2,061 injured) in the first six months of 2021. The war tactics by the Taliban include the use of IEDs, rocket fires, target killing, and ground battles, the report said.

The number of civilian casualties by the Taliban in the first six months of 2021 compared with the

same period in the previous year has been doubled. The Taliban was responsible for 1,438 civilian casualties (542 killed, and 896 injured) in the first six months of 2020.

Unknown perpetrators were responsible for another 1,190 civilian deaths and injuries in the first half of this year, including 425 civilians killed and 765 civilians injured. These attacks have not been claimed by any groups or individuals..

