March 8 is International Women’s Day. This important annual event celebrates the achievements of women and raises awareness about women’s equality. This year International Women’s Day is particularly poignant as it coincides with the 100 year anniversary of women in policing in Greater Manchester. Clara Walkden of Oldham Borough Police, became the first known female officer with powers of arrest; taking her oath on the 9th May 1921.



In celebration of this important milestone, we have taken a trip down memory lane and are pleased to share with you this video montage which shows just how much the role of women in policing has changed over the last century.

Detective Sergeant Anna Rickards, Chair of GMP AWP (Association of Women in Policing) said: “The role of women in policing in Greater Manchester, as the video highlights, has changed significantly over the last 100 years.

“In the early days the role of a woman was reserved for matters concerning women and children, and the power of arrest was not granted by Manchester City Police force until 1940.

“Fast forward 100 years and women can be found in a diverse range of roles and ranks at GMP, and we are incredibly proud of all their achievements.

“We know however that there is still more to be done to support our female colleagues and raise awareness of the issues facing women.

“The Association of Women in Policing is a support network for all women in GMP and is working closely with the organisation to raise awareness of gender equality and cultural diversity, ensuring GMP is a fair and equal place to work.”

