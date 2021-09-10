Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is all set to welcome visitors from GCC and western countries…reports Asian Lite News

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is now ready and eager to welcome travellers and visitors from GCC and western countries, backing on the Supreme Committee’s decision to permit anyone holding an approved vaccine certificate to enter the country from September 1.

The Sultanate has eased its travel restrictions, lifting flight prohibition for people travelling from previously banned countries with reference to a statement issued by the Omani Supreme Committee, that is in charge of examining the mechanism of dealing with developments resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid_19) on August 19, 2021, and the circular issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Sultanate.

All Omani citizens, residents, those who don’t require a visa to travel to Oman, and those who can obtain a visa on arrival are allowed into the country in accordance with the pre-COVID-19 protocols. Visitors will be required to present a vaccine certificate containing a QR code that states they have received two doses of a vaccine that is approved in Oman which are – Pfizer Biontech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinovac, Moderna, Sinopharm, Cofshield AstraZeneca, or one dose of Johnson’s vaccine. The last dose of the vaccine needs to have been received not less than 14 days before the arrival date.

Commenting on the foregoing, Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said, “The decisions issued by the concerned authorities in the Sultanate regarding easing travel restrictions will contribute to the return of the tourist movement to the Sultanate of Oman. This is a perfect opportunity for visitors to explore the splendour and magnificence of Oman, as well as get a chance to enjoy the experiences on offer. “

According to the circular issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, a few guidelines have been outlined that will contribute to the protection of all visitors coming to the Sultanate and enhance the Sultanate’s commitment towards the security and safety of visitors. These measures are already in place in different countries of the world, including submission of a negative PCR test result prior to travel, which must be performed within 96 hours prior to the scheduled arrival time for international flights more than eight hours and 72 hours for shorter flights.

