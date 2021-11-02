Over 550,000 searches were performed on Wego’s platform from GCC to Oman in Q3 2021…reports Asian Lite News

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism have signed an agreement to promote Oman tourism attraction sites in the GCC region.

Al Wusta – Artisans in Al Wusta, Oman

Oman has opened its borders to visitors from the GCC and it recently announced that it is open for travel for COVID-19 vaccine holders from 1 September 2021. The Sultanate has eased its travel restrictions, lifting flight prohibition for people travelling from previously banned countries. It is implementing precautionary measures and following through with the vaccination drive across the country, ensuring safe travel for everyone.

All travelers to Oman should present a vaccine certificate containing a QR code that states they have received two doses of a vaccine that is approved in Oman(Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford Astrazeneca, Covishield AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinovac, Moderna, and Sinopharm, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson). The last dose of the vaccine needs to have been received not less than 14 days before the arrival date. Travelers should have done Pre-registration via (https://covid19.emushrif.om ) and upload the vaccine certificate as well as the COVID-19 PCR certificate, both containing QR Codes

ALSO READ: Oman resume to GCC and western tourists

Over 550,000 searches were performed on Wego’s platform in Q3 2021 from the GCC to Oman. Out of these searches, 34% from KSA, 27% from UAE, 16% from Kuwait, 14% from Qatar, and 10% from Bahrain.

HAITHAM BIN MOHAMMED AL GHASSANI, DIRECTOR GENERAL OF TOURISM PROMOTION, MINISTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISM, SULTANATE OF OMAN: “We are glad to partner with Wego. Oman has always been at the forefront of tourism, and this partnership reflects our commitment to continue the positive momentum in months to come. We are confident that this association will help us to promote Oman tourism among the GCC countries, as well as attract more foreign investment to Oman.”

Mamoun Hmedan, Managing Director, MENA and India, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of searches from the GCC to Oman following the flight resumptions. We are glad to partner with the Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for the second time to promote this beautiful gem. Its proximity, ancient culture, green mountains and wadis make it the best escape during the summer period for GCC travelers.”

Castle Al Dakheleyah – Jabreen Castle

Through this partnership, Wego and Oman aim to drive the conversation around Oman across all the marketing channels and social media platforms and increase visitor footfall to the country.

Oman overlooks the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman, and the Arabian Gulf. It is a land of heritage and natural beauty with mountains and greenery everywhere. It is the best escape for your summer vacation, with the nice moderate weather and wide array of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisements

