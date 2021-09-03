Swiss Arabian, UAE’s first fragrance house takes a stride forward in digital transformation to enhance customer experience…reports Asian Lite News

With a vision to adapt to a time where technology is at its peak, Swiss Arabian looks to innovate and adapt to the modern-day digital era by incorporating a 3D virtual tour of the showroom at Dubai Mall, and online fragrance quiz to provide a more tailored array of choices.

As UAE’s fragrance pioneer, Swiss Arabian bridges a piece of UAE’s heritage with the digital world we live in today to continue adapting to accommodate its customers.

Swiss Arabian

Virtual Showroom

The retail industry significantly shifted over the past year as companies began combining their online platforms and physical showrooms to provide an overall holistic customer experience. Ensuring online shoppers are receiving a personalized service as they would in-store, Swiss Arabian has incorporated a 3D virtual showroom on their website, bringing that human connection to their customers regardless of location.

Fragrance Finder

Swiss Arabian has also launched their online fragrance finder to help narrow down the customers preference, bringing to life that real-time connection a customer would have with an in-store associate. The fragrance finder begins with asking the user simple questions, such as their gender and fragrance style – to more detailed questions such as personality type. Once the quiz is over, the website will present a list of tailored options to choose from.

Advertisements

