This ceremony coincides with the Dubai EXPO, where the BAPS Hindu Mandir is exhibited through the “Three Rivers Story” displayed within the India pavilion…reports Asian Lite News

BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi witnessed another construction milestone ceremony called “Pratham Shila Sthaapan Saptah”- This auspicious weeklong ceremony starts today, 9Th of November, and will go on till the 16 of November at the BAPS Hindu Mandir site in Abu Dhabi.

Pratham Shila Sthaapan Saptah ceremony -min

This ceremony was held in the presence of Pujya Brahmvihari Swami, sadhus and more than 300 dignitaries along with devotees, volunteers and well-wishers from all around the world, who participated to witness the first carved sacred stones being placed upon the foundation’s five-meter high plinth. A team of 17 stone artisans has arrived to work on this one-of-its-kind historic Hindu mandir, in the region.

PUJYA BRAHMAVIHARI SWAMI: “Most of us have been following the visible progress of this Temple since 2018 with several historic and memorable ceremonies. This is yet another but very important construction milestone as we will now get the first glimpse of the blueprints of this marvelous temple come to life. Over the next few days, visitors will be able to appreciate the intricate art and universal value stories carved on each stone. These stories etched on the stones, will forever celebrate the values of Human Harmony. We all are extremely grateful to one and all for their prayers, love and support to help fulfil this spiritual dream day by day and brick by brick.”

He further thanked the hundreds of volunteers and well-wishers who have been tirelessly and selflessly spending their valuable time to ensure that this dream becomes a reality. The stonework for the Mandir is being sculpted by more than 2,000 skilled artisans in India and then shipped to the UAE to be assembled on the site like a giant jigsaw puzzle.

ALSO READ: Royal Saudi Land Forces to hold exercise with UAE forces

The Mandir will be the first and the only such stone structure which will have more than 300 hi tech sensors embedded at 10 different levels to provide online active data of stress, pressure, temperature and seismic events for the next 50 years. The building will have no steel reinforcements reflecting Vedic architecture of ancient religious shrines in India.

This ceremony coincides with the Dubai EXPO, where the BAPS Hindu Mandir is exhibited through the “Three Rivers Story” displayed within the India pavilion.





Pratham Shila Sthaapan Saptah ceremony 2-min









Pratham Shila Sthaapan Saptah ceremony -min



Advertisements

