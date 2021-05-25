The first resumed flight was positively received by customers and airline bagged an overwhelming response for cargo with a full load on the flight…reports Asian Lite News

Hong Kong based Cathay Pacific announced the continuation of its recently relaunched flights between Dubai and its hub, Hong Kong, following its first flight which took off on 21 May 2021.

The weekly flight, operated by an Airbus A330-300, will continue to follow the same schedule as May, providing UAE residents and visitors with convenient connections to Hong Kong and onwards across Cathay Pacific’s network.

“On announcing the resumption of our passenger services from Dubai, we received a favourable response from the passengers and trade partners,” said Vishnu Rajendran, Area Manager – Middle East, Cathay Pacific.

“Not only was it humbling to welcome back our guests as we took to the skies again, but also extremely encouraging as we look to scale up our global network operations,” he added.

In a further boost for travellers, Cathay Pacific has also launched a new WhatsApp chat support service to provide passengers with quick and convenient solutions to queries through the messaging app.

Customers in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, can now use Cathay Pacific’s verified WhatsApp account to make new bookings, amend or upgrade existing bookings, seek assistance on baggage queries, redeem Asia Miles, and more – all via a single chat platform.

The chat support feature is available in English seven days a week from 08:00am to 08:00pm (GMT). Customers can use the service by messaging Cathay Pacific’s WhatsApp business number, +852 2747 2747, which can also be found on cathaypacific.com.

