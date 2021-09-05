Dubai’s newest wholesale market opens

Nakheel’s Souk Al Marfa, Dubai’s newest wholesale marketplace, opens to the public…reports Asian Lite News

Souk Al Marfa, the new waterfront souk and marketplace by Nakheel, opens its first phase, featuring 400 stores across various categories, on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

Strategically located at Deira Islands, the fully air-conditioned souk is a centralised, one-stop-shop, stretching 1.9 kilometres along the waterfront. Dubai’s residents and visitors can shop for a huge range of items, including carpets, lights, spices, fashion, electronics and more, and explore the authentic Thai Market offering Thai food, handicraft, street food and clothing. Souk Al Marfa also features Mohideen supermarket and a range of fast-food restaurants.

Designed as an indoor marketplace, Souk Al Marfa brings together businesses from local and international backgrounds in the form of small kiosks, retail stores, showrooms, and street food markets, at the first retail destination on Deira Islands.

OMAR KHOORY, CHIEF ASSETS & HOSPITALITY OFFICER, NAKHEEL: “The opening of Souk Al Marfa is an exciting milestone for the UAE, Dubai and Nakheel, bringing us a step closer to cementing Dubai’s position as the world’s third-largest re-exporting hub. Souk Al Marfa provides affordable growth opportunities to traders across the country, with the potential to ship and import directly to its shops and pavilions, and promises a diverse, large-scale shopping experience for customers. In this first phase, over 1,000 stores will open over the coming weeks, with a wider expansion in phase two towards the end of the year. When fully operational, Souk Al Marfa will be the UAE’s largest wholesale souk and waterfront destination.”

Located at Deira Islands, a stone’s throw from Dubai’s oldest and most traditional trading hub, Souk Al Marfa is within easy reach of the Riu Dubai and the soon-to-open Centara Mirage Deira Islands Beach Resort. It is also easily accessible from other parts of Dubai, Sharjah and the northern emirates.

Souk Al Marfa has 4,000 onsite parking spots, and public transport is readily available, with free RTA buses from Gold Souk daily from 6am to 11pm until 1 September, after which regular fares will apply.

