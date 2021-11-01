Community run to celebrate diversity and inclusion of people of determination at Dubai Silicon Oasis…reports Asian Lite News

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region has announced the 2021 edition of its annual Unity Run on Friday, 5 November at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the event’s venue partner.

To mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, this year’s Unity Run will celebrate with a special parade of UAE flags by participants as they honour unity in diversity in the UAE. Led by Emirates NBD’s flagship advocacy platform #TogetherLimitless, the event is open to children and adults of all abilities and ages and offers free entry to people of determination as well as their friends and family.

Emirates NBD Unity Run 2020-1

Held under the Patronage of HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative, Unity Run aims to promote diversity and the social inclusion of people of determination in the UAE.

The event will include a three-kilometre and five-kilometre fun event, and participants can choose to run, walk, use wheelchairs, or push strollers towards the finish line. There will be special spot prizes for participants and finisher certificates for all. The event supports two major UAE institutions for children and young people of determination; Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities and Senses Residential and Day Care Centre, as well as Emirates Red Crescent.

MOADH BUKHASH, CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EMIRATES NBD GROUP: “We are very excited about this year’s edition of Emirates NBD Unity Run. We will not only be celebrating the unity, tolerance and inclusiveness that we enjoy in the country, but also be commemorating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, to add to the festivities. As an organisation that is committed to supporting people of determination, we are proud to back the ‘My Community’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council that aims to transform Dubai to a disability-friendly city.”

For his part, Haidar Ali, Senior Vice President of Client Success at DSOA said: “We are delighted to host the Emirates NBD Unity Run in its fifth edition, and we look forward to welcoming children and adults of all abilities and ages from the DSO community, Dubai and the wider UAE. In line with DSOA’s corporate values, we are committed to enhance the overall quality of life and well-being for the entire community through offering an encouraging environment for healthy activities.

ALSO READ: UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls

Haidar added: “In addition, our responsibility towards society ensures inclusion of all segments, resulting in a healthier future for everyone, just as this year’s Unity Run will celebrate the nation’s Golden Jubilee with a special parade of UAE flags as participants honour unity in diversity in the UAE.”

Ruth Dickinson, Event Director & Managing Partner, FittGROUPME, said “This year’s Emirates NBD Unity Run is a special celebration of the UAE Golden Jubilee and brings together the community to highlight the accessibility and inclusion of people of determination in all areas of UAE society. It is part of the annual 30 x 30 Dubai Fitness Challenge and participating is a fun way to be included in the Challenge whilst supporting people of determination and the cause for inclusion.”

Advertisements

