Home to some of the world’s most reputed marine equipment brands, Exalto Emirates showcased its new product offerings at the third edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event kickstarted on 13 October 2021 at the ADNEC marina.

Exalto Emirates showcased at ADIBS

With their participation, Exalto Emirates is utilising the event as a distinctive platform to exhibit brands to some of the latest products, sophisticated technologies and equipment suitable for commercial and leisure boats. The show will also help Exalto Emirates strike valuable deals, discuss cooperation, and find partnerships to help enhance business prospects and promote the growth of the sector.

Top-notch offerings

Exalto Emirates’ diverse product range that provides high efficiency has played an integral role in cementing the brand’s position as a leading supplier of electrical and mechanical marine parts and equipment in the UAE and several countries from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent. To date, the brand’s ever-increasing portfolio includes over 15,000 products that integrate pioneering technologies. Thus, illustrating Exalto Emirates’s continuous endeavour to evolve and adapt to the changing market.

JOHN PAUL, GENERAL MANAGER, EXALTO EMIRATES: “In fact, with Expo 2020 Dubai and other events taking place, the country’s economic growth is picking up pace again. The boating industry has witnessed an enormous surge during the pandemic as travel was limited and the public looked for other ways of spending their leisure time and invested in purchasing boats and upgrading existing ones. We expect better results in the years to come as the government is heavily investing in marine infrastructure and the boating and yachting industry is seen as a key element in the development of the region. The recently established Leisure Marine Industry which looks after the interests of the local and regional marine industry, coordinates with government and semi-government authorities and generally promotes boating while encouraging safe boating practices and creating environmental awareness of which Exalto Emirates is a founder and member will play a significant role in the years to come having kicked off with the hosting of the ICOMIA World Marinas Conference currently taking place in Dubai.”

John W.R. Paul, GM,, Exalto Emirates

Embracing technology and innovation

Additionally, supporting the UAE government’s efforts to promote the country as a global hub for the fourth industrial revolution and contributing to the national agendas that focus on innovation and technology, Exalto Emirates had on display several technologically advanced products like underwater LED boat lights from Lumishore, marine speakers from JL Audio.

Paul added, “Technology is transforming the boating industry rapidly. To stay on trend and ahead of competitors, we are constantly exploring products that will revolutionise the boating experience of our customers. We strive to be trailblazers in the industry in this regard. This approach has prompted us to distribute tech-savvy marine products that are unique to the market.

As a specialised distributor supplying marine equipment and accessories from over 110 international manufacturers, Exalto Emirates has always been a frontrunner in the industry. To ensure maximum exposure for its products, the brand has been running #PowerOnBoard, a social media campaign to promote the complete range of Mastervolt products. As a continuation to this campaign, the brand also set up an Instagram wall at ADIBS that saw great engagement from attendees.

