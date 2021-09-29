The Museum experience at Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre is such an opportunity, that a travel enthusiast should never miss…reports Asian Lite News

It might be still summer. But in UAE, there is always a way to get a little culture, adventure, and education without going out to the scorching sun. The Museum experience at Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre is such an opportunity, that a travel enthusiast should never miss.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre

The museum tour at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre will give visitors a first-hand glimpse into the golden past of the region. Located inside the visitors centre which is built around a massive tomb from the Bronze Age Umm An Nar culture, the museum hosts plenty of multimedia displays, exhibits, interactive displays, artifacts, and information points that bring history to life that goes a long way to explain Mleiha’ s historic importance.

ALSO READ: Explore Secret Wonders In Land Of Kiwis

The visitors will be able to see for themselves what it was like to live in the region thousands of years ago and to learn about the unique archaeological environment of Mleiha and the pre-historic sites in the Mleiha, Jabal Bu’hais, and Jabal Faya regions of Sharjah.

Umm Al Nar Tomb Mleiha

For kids and adults who want to engage further in archaeological learning, the destination offers specially designed educational packages like ‘The Fossil Hunt Expedition’ and ‘Sounds of the past’, which teaches the art of making fossil casts using actual fossils found in Mleiha and of making stone tools just as humans did thousands of years ago. The ticket price of packages, which includes the museum entry, starts from AED 25 for children (6-15 Years) and AED 40 for adults.

The heritage and cultural destination, operated by Sharjah Investment and development authority (Shurooq) also provide visitors an opportunity to enjoy unique desert experiences; including archaeological tours, stargazing, trekking, camping, dune bashing, and thrilling buggy adventures.

Advertisements

