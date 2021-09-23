Gulf Medical University tie-up with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Mayo clinic, Abu Dhabi in Clinical Training and Cancer Research…reports Asian Lite News

Gulf Medical University (GMU) students undergo clinical training in the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a premier state-of-the-art tertiary care facility located in Abu Dhabi being run in collaboration with the prestigious Mayo Clinic USA.Consultants at SSMC and faculty of the Mayo clinic supervise training of GMU Students.

Senior Delegates from SSMC visited GMU to strengthen the relationship and collaborate in the areas of Medical Education, Research and Continuous Professional Development activities. Joint research activities in the areas of cancer, public health and clinical resesrch are being planned which aligns with the resesrch direction of UAE.

SSMC visit Sept 2022

We are very impressed by the talent and infrastructure and continue to expand to support research, education and clinical practice. We look forward to having many opportunities for collaboration at multiple levels. Said Abba Chedi Zubair, Dean of Education SSMC.

ROLA K. ALHAYEK, EDUCATION DIRECTOR: “It is impressive to see the GMU & Thumbay University hospital facilities and learn about the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine and the translational cancer research program, to meet growing challenges facing UAE health care providers dealing with the increase in cancer burden. We aspire to enhance and expand the SSMC Education and Research Shields as it relates to recognized international standards, it is essential that we work together and create synergies with international and existing local institutions”.

Prof Hossam Hamdy Chancellor of GMU Mentioned that this is an important collaboration which provides excellent clinical training to our students. We share the same vision and values of mayo clinic 3 shields patientcare, Education & research. Students from Gulf Medical University will have Unique Clinical Experience. The students also will be exposed to Latest Developments in patient care and interact and be mentored by excellent faculty. We are happy to have such a partner and we hope to take this collaboration to a Higher Level.

