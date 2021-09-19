When purchasing tickets, visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai website will now be able to donate to Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition upon checkout as an add-on feature…reports Asian Lite News

As the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard will be powering the mega-event’s payments and ticketing platform and offering visitors an opportunity to join the fight against climate change. When purchasing tickets, visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai website will now be able to donate to Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition upon checkout as an add-on feature.

Supported by strategic partners including Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD and Network International, the Priceless Planet Coalition aims to restore 100 million trees globally by 2025. Together, the coalition aims to unite businesses, governments and consumers in climate action, engaging Expo visitors directly and enabling them to easily take action for the planet.

Within the UAE, the donations will be allocated towards restoring mangrove trees across the country’s natural ecosystems. Effective mangrove restoration strategies can support the long-term resilience of coastal ecosystems that in turn provide numerous benefits to people, such as the recovery of declining fish stocks, improving water quality, conserving cultural identity, as well as offering opportunities for eco-tourism.

With consumers in the region becoming more willing to take personal action to combat environmental and sustainability issues, the global technology leader aims to bring the issue of climate change at the forefront of Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the world’s biggest cultural gathering opens its doors, Mastercard will continue to bring forth some of the best and brightest innovations around the world. The company will also be unveiling its consumer-facing experiential exhibit in the lead-up to Expo 2020 Dubai with endless opportunities and cutting-edge solutions.

Powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, Expo 2020’s ticketing platform is enabling users to accept a wide range of digital payments easily and securely from all over the world while offering innovative solutions for processing and fraud prevention. Using the latest proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology – Brighterion – Mastercard is ensuring fraud prevention for Expo 2020 Dubai’s website by offering seamless, secure, and personalized experiences that bring together the next era of innovation.

Further easing the journey for guests, Mastercard is embedding Click to Pay, the next generation of eCommerce technology, to make it easy and safe for UAE consumers to instantly check out without the need to enter their card credentials across various Click to Pay-enabled sites or to store this sensitive information with different merchants.

Mastercard invites all visitors to discover a seamless world – one without borders – using the power of technology that leaves and creates a positive legacy for humanity and the planet.

