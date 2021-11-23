Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

The Ministerial Development Council discussed policies that ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines during emergencies…reports Asian Lite News

Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, addressing a number of legislations, initiatives and plans designed to further advance the government work.

The Ministerial Development Council discussed policies that ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines during emergencies.

The Council also addressed the developments of the fuel distribution sector in the UAE.

Discussions also include the proposed amendments to the federal decree on the Common Customs Law of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the issuance of the executive regulations of the Federal Law concerning Credit Information.

The council reviewed a number of government reports submitted by the State Audit Institution on the final account of the fiscal year 2020 for: the Etihad Rail, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Emirates Post, the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat), the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and the Emirates Real Estate Corp. (WAM)



