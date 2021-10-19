The Pavilion recorded a peak of almost 30,000 in one of the first weekends of the Universal Exhibition…reports Asian Lite News

One of five visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai since its launch last October, have crossed the entrance of the Italian Pavilion, exploring the exhibition itinerary and participating in dozens of events.

Italy Pavilion at EXPO crowd 2

Of the 750,000 total visitors to Expo about 150,000 made it to the Italian Pavilion – one of the most sought after among the national ones with a peak of over 30,000 in one of the month’s weekends. In addition to them, over 3 million users were involved in the initiatives of the Pavilion through its website and social channels.

In particular, on LinkedIn the Italian Pavilion ranks as first among the 190 of Expo Dubai for the number of followers, with a growth of almost 20% in the last month. With over 40 thousand followers and a monthly growth of 37%, the Pavilion’s Facebook page is the third most visited among those of all the countries participating in Expo.

In addition to the visits to the Pavilion, thousands of people filled the arenas of Expo for high-profile musical events that Italy brought to Dubai, including the concert of the Orchestra del Maggio Fiorentino directed by Maestro Zubin Mehta and that of the internationally renowned pianist Ludovico Einaudi as well as just last night the young virtuosos of the National Symphony Orchestra of the Italian Conservatories.

According to major tour operators operating in both Italy and the United Arab Emirates, the monthly volume of bookings of hotels and flights to Dubai has seen increases of up to 40% compared to the same period in 2019, the last comparable year before the Covid-19 pandemic. They also expect a significant growth in attendance in November and December, during holiday breaks in Italy and the rest of Europe.

