H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today toured the Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Saif was briefed on the content of the pavilion which sheds light on diverse stories of sustainability starting from connecting minds to creating opportunities for the future.

Saif bin Zayed toured Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The striking design of the Omani pavilion is inspired by the frankincense tree (boswellia sacra tree), and seeks to highlight four key themes, namely sustainability, fostering talents, communication and knowledge.

ALSO READ: Oman Pavilion highlights vision of identity based on glorious civilisation

He learned also about the economic, cultural, social and scientific achievements made by the Sultanate and showcased by the pavilion.

Sheikh Saif was accompanied by a number of high-ranking officers during the tour. (WAM)

Saif bin Zayed toured Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai



Saif bin Zayed toured Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai



Advertisements

