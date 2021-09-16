Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, has recently concluded a key exchange with HE Peter Claes, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE, on ways to strengthen Sharjah–Belgium cooperation in a variety of emerging sectors, particularly in the creative industries, which have been flourishing in the emirate…reports Asian Lite News

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, where both parties explored new avenues of collaboration, which have opened following the launch of several development projects in Sharjah’s picturesque eastern enclave of Khorfakkan, which presents new and exciting opportunities for Belgian businesses, most notably in the tourism, retail and hospitality sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Fahim underlined Sharjah’s enthusiasm for organising orientation tours for Belgian delegations to help them explore the myraid opportunities the emirate offers across the sectors of culture, art, education, trade, investment innovation, the environment, and more.

“Sharjah and Belgium share a long-standing friendship. And here in our emirate, we believe that nations do not achieve comprehensive development in isolation. Global collaboration, cooperation and exchange bring out every city’s fullest potential, which is why we consider this visit by HE Claes as an exciting opportunity to usher in a new phase of cooperation between Sharjah and Belgian cities, particularly in sectors with potential for sustainable and mutual gains,” said the DGR Chairman.

Sharjah explores new synergies with Belgium’s creative industries

For his part, HE Peter Claes lauded DGR’s proactive efforts to host the meeting, and stressed that the discussion’s action-oriented conclusions would pave the way for a new era of cooperation between the two sides in a variety of key sectors – both existing and emerging. He added that Sharjah had particularly impressive opportunities in the creative industries, the environment, tourism and logistics services.

